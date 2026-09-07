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V/Line train services to double on Albury line

<p>MORE TRAINS, MORE SEATS: Sharing a commitment to increase VLine services on the Albury line under the Liberals and Nationals government were (from left) Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy, Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland, Shadow Public Transport Minister Matthew Guy, and Liberal candidate for Benambra Steve Martin.</p>\\n
<p>MORE TRAINS, MORE SEATS: Sharing a commitment to increase VLine services on the Albury line under the Liberals and Nationals government were (from left) Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy, Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland, Shadow Public Transport Minister Matthew Guy, and Liberal candidate for Benambra Steve Martin.</p>\\n

MORE TRAINS, MORE SEATS: Sharing a commitment to increase VLine services on the Albury line under the Liberals and Nationals government were (from left) Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy, Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland, Shadow Public Transport Minister Matthew Guy, and Liberal candidate for Benambra Steve Martin.

Liberals and Nationals promise more trains and seats.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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