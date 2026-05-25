Under 12

The Porepunkah Panthers were playing at home this week against the Wangaratta Rangers and impressed once again to win 21-17 to lock down third spot on the ladder.

The first innings had Wangaratta score only two runs - the Panthers were sharp in the field, with Ollie Smith taking a flyball catch for the first out and the next two outs via pitcher Ryland McCormack fielding and throwing to first base.

The Panthers then went into bat and took the lead, scoring three runs, with Ryland McCormack, Jimmy Jagger Foster and Ollie Smith all hitting safely to score.

The second innings had Wangaratta put the pressure on by scoring five runs, taking a 7-3 lead, but the Panthers responded with a huge seven-run dig.

Porepunkah’s Sophie Giuliano led off with a big two base hit, only for brother Nick to repeat it with another two base bomb.

Byron Smith, Austin Scorsis and Casey Pronk all hit singles and scored on Ryland McCormack and Jimmy Jagger Foster’s hits.

Jimmy Jagger Foster was the top batter for the day with three safe hits from three at bats.

With the Panthers leading 10-7 the Wangaratta Rangers went ahead and scored five runs to take the lead.

In another great display of batting, the Panthers once again blasted away.

Mina Meddings and Murphy Smith got in on the action, hitting safely, with Sophie and Nick Giuliano and Ollie Smith also hitting safely and scoring.

Leading 15-12 going into the last dig, the young team put the game to rest, scoring six runs to finish the match winners.

B grade

The B grade Panthers had an impressive 13-5 win against the Wangaratta Rangers at home on Sunday thanks to a big first innings.

The Rangers started off the first innings scoring three runs, with Panther shortstop Josh Harris throwing two runners out and James Hughes playing second base also throwing out a runner for the third out.

The Panthers then had a big dig, with lead-off Luca Barthelmes hitting safely to centre field, followed by walks to Dean Anders and Paul Meddings to also reach base.

Josh Harris then hit safely to push two top runs across the plate, James Hughes then beat out a throw to reach first.

Catcher Mason Anders then went big with the hit of the day with a three-base bomb, scoring another three runs, then made it home on a passed ball.

The game then tightened up, with the Rangers and the Panthers scoreless in the next two innings.

Panthers starting pitcher Jarrod Smith got on top, causing lots of ground balls to be hit giving the Panther fielders some easy outs.

The fourth innings had the Rangers break the run drought, scoring two runs.

The Panthers had a nice double play to end the Rangers innings with Josh Harris teaming up with James Hughes to make the double play.

The Panthers’ fourth innings had one run score, with Mason Anders receiving a walk and making his way around to score on a sacrifice hit.

With the score sitting at 7-5 Panthers’ way, the final innings was one sided.

The Rangers were shut out thanks to a pitching change by the Panthers to Luca Barthelmes, who struck a batter out and caused two caught flyballs.

The Panthers then went big again scoring six runs, with six safe hits.

Panther Damon Barker got in on the action hitting a laser beam up first base - Josh Harris hitting a triple and Rory Clarke also hitting safely were the highlight of the innings.

Sitting second on the ladder with a 4-1 record the Panthers look like they will be one of the teams to watch this year.

C grade

The C grade Panthers took on the Wangaratta Rangers Orange at home in Martly Strreet.

Wade Pronk took to the bump first for the Porepunkah Panthers - the lefty gave up two hits and eight runs (five earned) over his three innings, striking out four and walking six, showing when he found the zone the Rangers found it difficult to get contact.

Wes Booth was behind the dish for the Panthers calling a good game.

Jason Brown at third base combined with Geordie McEwan at first base for two of the three outs in the second Innings, including a beautiful pick by Geordie.

Club legend James Rogers was relief pitcher, entering in the fourth innings - the righty struck out one and walked three, surrendering three hits.

Peter Alexander led the way for the Panthers in the batting box, with one hit from two at bats.

Randy Skippen showed why the Black and Blue Award has been in his possession for the last few years, being hit by pitched ball at both his at bats.

Harvey Beveridge also wore one for the day.

Fabian Giuliano made some nice contact to second base and then showed some smarts on base to make his way around to third, before Booth batted him home.

Alexander’s hit got Booth home, the other RBI for the Panthers.

After putting on runs in all of their innings, the Rangers were too strong on the day, winning 8-2.

Under 15s - BYE