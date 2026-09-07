UBFNC president praises entire club ahead of grand final day

It takes a village to make a grand final, and so in sync is the entire community at the United Bright Football Netball Club, they’ve got not one but two squads into the big dance. The Bright community will be represented on Ovens and King Football Netball League grand final day by their senior football and B reserve netball teams, hoping to bring two cups back up the mountain on Saturday evening. UBFNC president Peter Smith said it was a positive sign to have both football and netball programs in the running for glory this weekend. “Last year was just reserves and seniors football, it was still big for the club, but for a community it’s rewarding having both sides of it [football and netball] happening on the same day,” he said. “Having netball involved is good, we’re a united football netball club, so it’s great to have some senior netball back in grand finals, it’s been a long time between drinks. “We’ve had some good success with juniors over the years, but having seniors, our B reserve, in a grand final, they haven’t lost all year, so it’s fantastic they’re involved in the big day. “Having both, it is a bit more special that there’s two.” Smith said it was a testament to the hard work the club’s volunteer base puts in for months leading into a season, and throughout the duration of the year. “Every club just loves for those unsung heroes who just do their job every year,” he said. “It’s a generation now where the players come and they just play, I don’t think a lot of the youngers ones fully understand what’s involved in running a football netball club, what’s involved in the backend of it, the volunteers and the hours they put in. “It is a reward for those people that they see some success come out of it. “It’s a long season, you start this back in November last year with preseason and sponsorships and all the work that’s got to be done just to get those football and netball sides out on the ground, this is the time of year you can sit back and hopefully get some reward. “The weather looks good at this stage, so we’re looking forward to a really good weekend, and regardless of what happens, it looks like there could be a bit of silverware coming back to the Ovens Valley.” Bright’s B reserve netball side takes on Bonnie Doon from 12pm at the WJ Findlay Reserve in Wangaratta, while the senior Mountain Men play Whorouly from 2.15pm.