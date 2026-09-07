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UBFNC president praises entire club ahead of grand final day

<p>LET\\'S GO BRIHGT: UBFNC president Peter Smith and vice president Rob Love and the entire club with the best for their grand final bound senior football and B reserve netball teams. PHOTO: United Bright Football Netball Club</p>\\n
<p>LET\\'S GO BRIHGT: UBFNC president Peter Smith and vice president Rob Love and the entire club with the best for their grand final bound senior football and B reserve netball teams. PHOTO: United Bright Football Netball Club</p>\\n

LET'S GO BRIHGT: UBFNC president Peter Smith and vice president Rob Love and the entire club with the best for their grand final bound senior football and B reserve netball teams. PHOTO: United Bright Football Netball Club

Bright's vast supporter base will descend from the mountain for O&K grand final day.
Nathan de Vries
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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