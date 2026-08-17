Just one win stands between the senior Myrtleford Saints football side and a double chance in the 2026 Ovens and Murray finals series.

The Saints are currently third on the ladder after a dominant, if inefficient, match against fellow contender Wodonga Bulldogs at Martin Park on Saturday.

While having the lions’ share of the football early, they couldn’t make the most of their looks at goals, but still run out 27-point winners, 15.17 (107) to 12.8 (80).

Myrtleford were all over the 'Dogs in the first half, but could barely kick a goal to save them, kicking 5.12 to half-time.

Sensing the door was still open, Wodonga started to mount a comeback, bringing the margin to just three points by three quarter time.

Regardless of their opposition’s momentum, Myrtleford kicked the first four goals of the final term to put a stop to any hopes of a comeback.

Coach Craig Millar said it was a dominant performance from a team firing on all cylinders ahead of finals.

“I feel like it was a really good performance, particularly by our leaders – they had to stand up, and they did, and took the team with them,” he said.

“We were playing good footy, we just weren’t capitalising on some opportunities inside 50.

“We had a really clear plan, we trained really well during the week and once we started to cash in on those opportunities, I thought we looked like we were playing some good footy and that was resulting in some scores.

“The way we finished the game was probably the most pleasing part.

“The backline’s been super all year to be honest with you.

“They’re all starting to gel, that’s probably their fifth or sixth game together as a unit, they’re providing really good defensive cover, then offensively they’re giving us some drive which has been healthy.”

Big man Riley Smith furthered his claim as the best player in the competition, finishing as the highest rated player on the ground with 33 hitouts, 15 contested possessions and two goals.

Ryley Sharp kicked four goals, Simon Curtis (27 disposals) was resolute behind the ball, while Jaxon East (30 disposals, nine inside 50s) continued to find the ball at will.

“Ryley Sharp’s been really important and disciplined in his role in the team, and his goal kicking’s always been a feature - he’s done a lot of work on his contested marking, he’s taking a lot of contested marks at the moment,” Millar said.

“I’m really pleased for any player who puts in the work to get a return, and his last four or five weeks have been super.

“Cooper Thomason’s [three goals] starting to get going after a long lay-off with his ankle, I think it’s his third game back in, and he’s starting to show some promising signs.

“Riley Smith going down there and doing what he’s been doing for most of the year has been really important, and Brody Ricardi [three goals] was as elusive and dangerous as he’s been for most of the season.”

Attention now turns to this weekend’s home game against back-to-back premiers Wangaratta Rovers.

A win this weekend locks the Saints into the top three and a double chance, while a loss will have them relying on Wodonga losing to ladder leaders Wangaratta Magpies.

Millar said it was an important match on the eve of finals.

“We’re expecting them to send their best side, they’ve clearly been the best team in the competition over the last two or three years, and while we do play at home, we’ll need to play our best footy if we’re going to get the result we’re chasing,” he said.

“There’s a lot riding on it for both teams, we can’t wait for the game – you love testing yourself against the best teams, and it’ll be a great opportunity for our players to see how we’re going to stack up against them.”

The Saints host the Rovers at McNamara Reserve this Saturday, with senior football from 2pm.

In other results from the weekend, Myrtleford’s reserves got up 14.9 (93) to 10.4 (64), while the thirds got dusted 3.4 (22) to 13.7 (85).