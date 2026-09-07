Time to tee off in Bright

Bright Country Golf Club is inviting golfers from across North East Victoria and beyond to take part in its annual tournament from Thursday 17 to Saturday 19 September. The three-day tournament offers something for everyone; the Alpine Shield Ladies Bowl on Thursday, the 4BBB Tournament on Friday (all genders) and the Men's Stroke Tournament on Saturday (with a 9:30am arrival for a 10am start each day), provide an opportunity for golfers of all abilities to enjoy competitive golf, while experiencing one of Victoria's most scenic alpine courses. Club president, Barney Neville, said the tournament was an opportunity for visitors to enjoy both the course and the hospitality Bright is well known for. “Our annual tournament is one of the highlights of the golfing calendar,” Mr Neville said. "We look forward to welcoming players from throughout the region and showcasing everything which makes Bright Country Golf Club such a special place to play. “This year we're encouraging visitors to make a few days of it. "Bright is a wonderful destination in spring, with outstanding golf, great food and wine, beautiful scenery and plenty to explore beyond the course.” Prizes on offer include Visa gift card vouchers for the men's and women's events, a $500 hole-in-one prize each day, nearest-the-pin competitions and ball rundowns. Lunch is included, with trophy presentations to follow play. The tournament is proudly supported by Bright Escapes, which offers tournament players 10 per cent off accommodation, when booking a three-night stay during the event. Bright Country Golf Club captain Phil Jessen said the club had taken a fresh approach to promoting this year's tournament. “We're working with golf clubs across the region to encourage more visiting players and strengthen the tournament for years to come," he said. "Whether you're returning to Bright or visiting for the first time, we know you'll enjoy the experience.” Entries are now open, at $30 per player, per day. Bookings are essential and fields are limited, so early booking is recommended. Players who wish to participate can obtain entry information from the Bright Country Golf Club, visit the Club's website, or book via TryBooking. Accommodation bookings can be made through Bright Escapes: https://brightescapes.com.au/