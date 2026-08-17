There was an incredible turnout on Saturday of guests attending the Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club’s MiniRoos presentation lunch at Club Savoy in Myrtleford.

The lunch was a celebration of everything which makes the program regarded as one of the best in Victoria, and the wider community one to be so very proud of.

On the day, Rowdy Watson and Oliver Barbisan were awarded the John Hymuss perpetual trophy for commitment, integrity, and teamwork displayed over the course of the program.

There was also plenty of time to celebrate all of the MiniRoos participants, coaches, volunteers and families.

MSSC would like to thank Paul, Jodie and the team at Club Savoy for the amazing food and ensuring everyone had a full plate throughout the day.