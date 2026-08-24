Thief targets St Paul's Anglican Church

A thief broke into the storage shed of St Paul’s Anglican Church in Myrtleford over the weekend and stole expensive garden maintenance tools. At approximately 2am last Saturday 22 August, the thief entered the shed and took an electric mower and electric whipper-snipper which were recently donated to the church to replace a worn-out petrol mower. The new electric units were donated to help make the work of church volunteers easier and more efficient, with the replacement cost of the items is estimated to be more than $800. Church warden, Alan Garside, said it's disappointing people would steal from the church, and he hoped the items would be returned. “They're relatively new...only donated this year by two people from the community, so they've only been used half a dozen times," he said. “This means we've now got to scrounge around and raise the money to replace them if we can't get them back.” Images believed to be of the perpetrator were captured on security cameras and have been provided to police. Anyone with information that can further assist police are asked to contact Myrtleford Police Station on (03) 5752 1003.