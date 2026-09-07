The red flags to watch for

While confidence tricks have existed for centuries, today's digital scam era arguably began about 20 years ago when criminals discovered they could use email, websites and later smartphones to reach millions of potential victims at virtually no cost. What started with suspicious emails from overseas, including the infamous Nigerian '419' frauds, has evolved into AI-generated voices, fake bank messages and sophisticated impersonation scams capable of fooling even the most cautious Australians. 1. Bank impersonation scams These remain one of the most successful scams in Australia. Victims receive a phone call, text, or email that appears to come from their bank. The scammer claims there is suspicious activity on an account and instructs the victim to transfer money to a 'safe account', share a security code, or click a link. Some scammers even spoof legitimate bank phone numbers and use copied hold music to sound convincing. Red flag: A bank will never ask you to move money to a 'safe account'. 2. ATO and myGov scams With tax time underway, scammers are pretending to be the ATO and myGov via texts, emails, and phone calls. The messages typically claim you are owed a refund, have unpaid tax, or need to update account information urgently. Victims are directed to fake websites that steal passwords and personal details. Red flag: Never click links in unexpected tax-related messages. 3. Investment and cryptocurrency scams These remain Australia's biggest financial-loss scams. Australians lost more than $837 million to investment scams in 2025, according to national figures. Scammers often use social media ads, fake news articles, fake trading groups, and bogus cryptocurrency platforms that promise easy returns. Red flag: Guaranteed returns do not exist. 4. AI deepfake and voice-cloning scams This is the newest and most alarming development. Scammers are using artificial intelligence to clone voices and create convincing fake videos. Some victims receive calls appearing to come from family members claiming to be in trouble and needing money urgently. Others are targeted with fake celebrity investment endorsements. Red flag: Hang up and independently call the person using a known number. 5. Recruitment and work-from-home scams Scamwatch has reported a spike in fake recruiter scams, often claiming to represent well-known companies like Amazon or YouTube. Victims are offered easy online work, then asked for upfront payments, identification documents, or banking information. Red flag: Legitimate employers do not charge you to get a job. 6. Food delivery scams These scams target customers, restaurants and delivery drivers. Scammers may pretend to be DoorDash, Uber Eats or a restaurant and ask people to verify details, make payments, or click links. Red flag: Contact the platform directly instead of responding to unexpected messages. 7. Remote access scams Still causing enormous losses, especially among older Australians. Victims receive a call claiming to be from Microsoft, a telco or a technical support provider. The scammer instructs them to install remote-access software such as AnyDesk or TeamViewer, giving criminals control of their computer or phone. Red flag: Never install software because someone cold-calls you. Five-second scam test: STOP Don't rush to act or share information. CHECK Contact the organisation using a phone number you find yourself. PROTECT Report scams to your bank, Scamwatch and cyber.gov.au.