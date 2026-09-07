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The red flags to watch for

<p>NOT A NUMBER: Australian\\'s are being warned to keep an eye out on the ever-evolving world of scamming.</p>\\n
<p>NOT A NUMBER: Australian\\'s are being warned to keep an eye out on the ever-evolving world of scamming.</p>\\n

NOT A NUMBER: Australian's are being warned to keep an eye out on the ever-evolving world of scamming.

The big scams Australians are being warned about.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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