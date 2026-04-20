North East Water (NEW) has commenced the tender process to construct a new raw water offtake to ensure a secure and reliable drinking water supply for Mount Beauty and surrounding communities.

Tender works are to include the new pump station building, power supply, the physical offtake, and an underground pipeline along Embankment Drive connecting to existing infrastructure at the Kiewa Valley Highway.

NEW general manager of planning and infrastructure, Guy Wilson-Browne, said subject to the outcome of the tender and final approvals, construction is expected to begin mid year, with the project scheduled for completion in early 2027.

"North East Water will be pleased to see this long-term project finalised, marking an important milestone in securing a reliable water supply for Mount Beauty and surrounding communities," Mr Wilson-Browne said.

"We thank everyone for their ongoing input and involvement throughout the life of this project, with further information available via www.newater.com.au/mtbeauty."

The raw water offtake project to replace infrastructure built in the 1970s has been in the pipeline for several years and has involved extensive community engagement, as well as an independent review.

Both processes led to the site of the new pump station being relocated to the pondage side of Embankment Drive, doing away with the need to include a weir across the river.

The Mount Beauty community also helped shape the external look and feel of the new pump station, choosing the agreed Kiewa River-inspired external design for the new pump station.