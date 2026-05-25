It was another day drenched with victories as Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club continued their great form in the division one men’s and women’s competitions.

The senior men banked their seventh win of the year over at Ian Barker Fields, knocking off a vastly improved St Pats 1-0 on Sunday.

Savoy hit the scoreboard through goal machine Connor Caponecchia, slotting one in the top corner in the 17th minute to give Myrtleford the early advantage.

Defensively, Myrtleford were resolute, while the mids and those up top created plenty of opportunities to further their lead.

St Pats showed little attacking intent for the match, and seemed content to play passive, defensive soccer.

Myrtleford coach Jayden Vescio said his side performed well for the full 90 minutes.

“We were solid,” he said.

“They're a much-improved team with a couple of good, experienced coaches, and they parked the bus for most of the game to try and slow us down then get us on the counter.

“We dominated possession.

“We hit the bar through Matty Vaccaro and had a few really good chances, and Connor [Caponecchia] hit the top corner early on which was great.

“Sometimes, you have to just get the points and we did.”

The result brings Savoy to 7-2 with a positive goal difference of nine, with their match this weekend against 10th-placed Wodonga Diamonds the last box to tick before the side can put their feet up with a bye over King’s Birthday weekend.

Vescio said it had been a massive block of games, and the squad needed to get to the long weekend with one more win back at home this Sunday.

Across town, the senior women enjoyed a strong performance against Diamonds at Latrobe Ground, also taking a 1-0 win.

Myrtleford controlled the match well for the full duration, which co-coach Tom Scott said set up the win.

“It was great to see out the 1-0 win,” he said.

“We deserved the win due to our control of the game.

“We had plenty of opportunities to strike early in the game, but shots went either wide or saved.

“Our defence was compact and controlled a lot of the game, which was an improvement from last week.

“Half-time was extended due to one of their players being injured - we were able to still keep a high level of focus afterwards, which can sometimes fall away when games are disrupted

“This game was important for our second half of the season, as we'll face the top three sides multiple times.”

The division one women will now have two weeks off, with a scheduled bye and the King’s Birthday weekend off, which will undoubtedly assist with any small injuries.