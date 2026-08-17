The Myrtleford Netball Association’s junior and senior competitions came to a close following an exciting week of grand finals.

The senior night netball competition concluded with the grand final held on Tuesday August 11 at the Myrtleford Indoor Sporting Complex, with Wildcats claiming the 2026 premiership with a convincing 42–10 victory over Heiners.

Melissa Palezza was named Best on Court, while Lonni McPherson took home the Suzanne Crisp Perpetual Trophy for best and fairest.

Celestine Zamperoni was runner-up best and fairest, receiving the Kellie Harris Perpetual Trophy.

The junior competition also celebrated the conclusion of another successful season, with around 140 players taking part in 2026.

With 12 teams across sections one, two and three, as well as the popular NetSetGO program, junior netball continues to thrive in Myrtleford.

The continued improvement in the standard of competition and the opportunities available to players has been fantastic to see.

Equally pleasing has been the sportsmanship, respect and encouragement demonstrated by players throughout the season.

This year also saw the introduction of the new ‘Play of the Day’ awards, recognising skill, teamwork and sportsmanship each week, made possible through the generous support of local business sponsors.

In section one, Silver Ferns were crowned premiers after defeating Roses 25–20.

Emmy Mansfield was named best on court, while Harriet Earl was awarded best and fairest, with Lila Murray runner-up.

Lightning claimed the section two premiership, defeating Vixens 10–8.

Laura De Wit was named best on court, with Willa Mitchell awarded best and fairest and Maisie Fitzpatrick runner-up.

Section three players put on a wonderful display of the fundamental ball and footwork skills they have developed throughout the season.

The players enjoyed a friendly and competitive game, with everyone having fun, doing their best and celebrating a fantastic season.

Beatrice Whitehead was recognised as Most Improved.

The season would not have been possible without the incredible group of coordinators, coaches, training helpers and, of course, umpires who generously give their time to support the competition - the MNA committee extends its sincere thanks to all volunteers.

MNA was also proud to have two Development teams competing in the Wangaratta Netball Association’s Saturday morning competition this season.

Myrtleford Red competed in the Premier B competition and enjoyed a solid season of development and growth.

Myrtleford Black competed in the Premier A competition and will commence their finals campaign this weekend against Magpies White in the semi-final.

The team will be hoping to progress through to the grand final on Saturday 29 August.

With the senior and junior domestic seasons now complete, the MNA would like to thank all players, coaches, umpires, volunteers, families and supporters for their contribution throughout the season.

The final official event on the 2026 calendar will be the Presentation Night for the Development and Representative programs, with details to be advised.

As another successful season draws to a close, the MNA will start to look ahead to 2027.

Planning for the upcoming year will commence shortly, and we would encourage any members of our netball or wider community to consider joining the MNA committee.

New volunteers bring fresh ideas and perspectives and there are a range of ways to contribute, whether through playing, coaching, umpiring or behind the scenes coordinating competitions, fundraising or general support.

If you have an interest in helping shape the future of netball in Myrtleford please contact myrtnetball@gmail.com or see our new website https://www.myrtlefordnetballclub.com.au.