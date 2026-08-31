Spring firewood collection season opens 1 September

Victorians can prepare for next winter by collecting free firewood for personal use from state forest collection areas now open, from 1 September until 30 November. Free firewood for domestic use from state forests comes from fallen trees and forest and fire management works. As a result, the amount available will vary. Hume region deputy chief fire officer, Jarrod Hayse, said people who rely on firewood for heating and cooking should plan for their needs early and organise their collection as soon as maps become available. “It’s important Victorians plan their firewood needs early as depending on the type of vegetation and level of dryness when cut, most wood takes longer than 12 months to dry," Mr Hayse said. Mr Hayse said people could collect up to two cubic metres per person, per day, with a maximum of 16 cubic metres per household per financial year, as long as they collected it from designated firewood collection areas during a firewood season. DEECA balances access to firewood with safety, forest values, biodiversity and cultural heritage. ”It is illegal to collect wood outside designated areas or to chop down or damage any dead or standing trees,” Mr Hayse said. “It’s also an offence to take vehicles off formed roads to collect or load firewood. “Most people do the right thing by sticking to the collection limits and following the rules, but people should know authorised officers patrol state forests and can issue on-the-spot fines of up to $814 to those caught breaking the firewood collection rules.” If prosecuted in court, more serious offending can result in maximum penalties of $10,175 and/or 12 months in prison. Authorised officers can also seize chainsaws, trailers, vehicles and equipment used in firewood offences. Community members can find out more about collecting firewood at: www.ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood or by calling: 136 186. Suspected illegal firewood collection can be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Maps for this spring season’s designated collection areas will be online from Tuesday 1 September, at: www.ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood. For more information about financial assistance for people on low incomes who buy firewood, visit: www.ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/energy-concession-and-support.