Alpine Health has successfully transitioned from its long-serving Meals of Wheels program to its new meal service deliveries under the Lite n’ Easy meals program, with the first delivery completed on 31 March.

Alpine Health interim CEO Cameron Butler said clients were supported with a face-to-face check on their first delivery, helping ensure they felt confident with meal storage, preparation and the new ordering system.

Mr Butler said all clients previously receiving home-delivered meals have now had a personalised, face-to-face assessment to understand their individual needs and preferences.

He said of the 60 clients assessed, 59 have chosen to continue with the new Lite n’ Easy service, with one client still considering their options.

"Some clients have additional supports in place from Alpine Health staff and family members to assist with meal management at home," Mr Cameron said.

Alpine Health's operational director of Community Aged Care, Peter Burgess said it was important that clients felt supported from day one.

"Being there in person for the first delivery helped make the transition smooth and reassuring," he said.

“We’re seeing strong uptake because this model offers more choice and flexibility, while still supporting people to stay independent and well at home.”

Since announcing the new model, Alpine Health said it has also welcomed new clients to the program, reflecting growing community interest in the expanded menu and increased choice.

Mr Burgess said deliveries are tailored to individual needs, with weekly or fortnightly schedules to support safe storage and convenience.

"Alpine Health remains committed to supporting choice, good nutrition, independence and wellbeing at home, working closely with each client to ensure the service meets their needs," he said.