Seasonal closure of Lake Catani campground

Lake Catani campground at Mt Buffalo is now closed until October 30. This yearly closure allows the Buffalo ranger team to prepare the campground for busy summer camping. Parks Victoria has advised there will be a number of works happening in the campground and along the road, which remains closed under seasonal closure. Remote campsites, Rocky Creek and Mt McLeod, remain open for walk-in camping. Parks Victoria are advising walkers to allow for the additional 4km if starting from the seasonal closure on Reservoir Road.