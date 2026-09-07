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Savoy seniors advance to big dance, thirds knocked out

<p>DOUBLE TROUBLE: Jake Miles scored two goals in Myrtleford\\'s division one men\\'s 3-4 win over Melrose. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>DOUBLE TROUBLE: Jake Miles scored two goals in Myrtleford\\'s division one men\\'s 3-4 win over Melrose. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Jake Miles scored two goals in Myrtleford's division one men's 3-4 win over Melrose. PHOTO: Janet Watt

Two sides entered the weekend's matches, but only one made it through.
Nathan de Vries
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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