Savoy seniors advance to big dance, thirds knocked out

The weekend’s semi-finals saw two Savoy soccer teams in action, but only one made it through to the grand final. The senior men rejoiced with a 3-4 win over Melrose FC, while it was a heartbreaking day for Myrtleford’s thirds team, who were knocked out 4-4 (6-7 on penalties) by Albury Hotspurs. The Savoy seniors started their match well, with Jake Miles giving the men in blue the lead in the 24th minute, before Melrose struck back with two goals in four minutes through Adam McLennan (32’) and Ramesh Basnet (36’). On the back foot and under the pump, it was Connor Caponecchia who would find the equaliser, converting a free kick in the 40th minute to send Savoy into the break with a level playing field. Both sides were desperate to gain an upper hand in the second half, with the midfield being particularly congested, but it was Miles who stood up, heading in his second of the day to put Savoy ahead. With nothing to lose, Melrose threw everything at it, surging the ball forward in an effort to force an equaliser, but Myrtleford defended valiantly to secure the win. “We knew they had players who could just turn a game on its head but we nullified them, I think they had three or four shots on goal for the game,” Savoy coach Jayden Vescio said. “To limit a team that was more potent with goals for than us during the year, to limit them to just those chances in those conditions, the defensive outfit was magnificent. “It was a little bit hairy, knocking long balls in the wet and trying to deal with them late, but it was a super performance.” “I said to the boys finals aren’t won on defensive games – we’ve conceded three goals in two finals but we’ve scored eight or nine. “We’re scoring goals, teams come at you in finals so you can’t sit in and just defend.” Conversely, it was a harrowing defeat for the thirds in their final with Hotspurs, with scores level even after extra time, forcing a penalty shootout. The two sides were very well matched during open play, trading goals for most of the match in a high-octane showdown. Myrtleford’s Utdom Neak found his first in the 30th, before goals were scored by Natham Gasperoni (47’) and Finn Deveraux (63’) before Neak slotted his second in the 86th. As the clocked ticked down, the two sides couldn’t be split, and the match moved to penalties, with Hotspurs ultimately prevailing.