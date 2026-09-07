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Savoy chasing back-to-back glory

<p>EXPERIENCED CAMPAIGNERS: Brenton Cook and Myrtleford\\'s senior footballers will utilise their knowledge of performing in the big games when they go for their second consecutive championship this Saturday. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>EXPERIENCED CAMPAIGNERS: Brenton Cook and Myrtleford\\'s senior footballers will utilise their knowledge of performing in the big games when they go for their second consecutive championship this Saturday. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n

EXPERIENCED CAMPAIGNERS: Brenton Cook and Myrtleford's senior footballers will utilise their knowledge of performing in the big games when they go for their second consecutive championship this Saturday. PHOTO: Janet Watt

Can Savoy make it two titles in two years?
Nathan de Vries
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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