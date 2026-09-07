Savoy chasing back-to-back glory

It’s all come down to this – at the end of 90 minutes on Saturday evening, one team will be crowned champions, and one will taste bitter defeat. The 2026 Albury Wodonga Football Association division one men’s grand final pits the two best teams against each other, and Myrtleford Savoy will be fighting to prove for the second consecutive year it’s them when they take on Albury City. The chance to go back-to-back for a title doesn’t come around often, and Savoy coach Jayden Vescio said his side is eager to hit the park and perform. “It wasn’t relief, but I called them in after the final whistle [in the semi-final] and there was just this sense that this wasn’t done,” he said. “You see some teams, it means everything to make the grand final, and it does, but the boys were focussed on recovery and knowing the job’s not done, we’ve got more to play out. “They’re a really good group, they’re realists, they don’t stop until the job is done and they’ve given themselves every opportunity. “You’re not getting any fitter at this time of the year, we’ll have a light week on the track, sharpen up and look to call on our experience this week. “These are big games, we’ve got an experienced squad who have been there a number of times. “The boys are really looking forward to it.” While some would say there comes an added pressure of going into a title match as defending champions, Vescio said there was a difference this year, as they finished the home and away season second on the ladder. “The last two years we’ve won the league title, you take in that added pressure that you’ve been the best team all year, but we finished second [this year] and we weren’t the best team over the course of the year,” he said. “I feel like all the pressure’s on [Albury] City. They touched us up six weeks ago, we got them early in the season convincingly, but then they went and won the league, and it’s more with them. “They’re a young group but a very talented group. “There’s obviously pressure for us, but they’re the top of the tree, they’ve won the league, they’ve scored dozens of goals more than us. “There will be nerves and pressure, but from our point of view, all the pressure’s with them, to be honest. “Last year we got a lot of boys in their first final and they dealt with it really well – they’re cool, calm, collected, and they know they need to bring their best.” Myrtleford Savoy takes on Albury City in the division one men’s final this Saturday from 6.30pm at Baranduda Fields.