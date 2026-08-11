A group of North East water users who earlier this year lost their legal challenge for "fairer fees" for the state's 2000 plus small unregulated domestic diversion customers, are now calling for public support to help change the way Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) charges its future water fees.

The Essential Services Commission (ESC) is currently seeking public feedback on its draft guidance for the 2028 GMW Price Review.

Porepunkah landholder Cameron Reid, who helped lead the legal challenge to water pricing set by the ESC for GMW from 2024 to 2028, said this review is an opportunity to influence how GMW will need to justify its future fees.

"If the rules are improved now, there is a better chance that future charges will be based on real evidence and fair cost allocation," Mr Reid said.

In its submission to the ESC for the 2028 GMW Price Review, Mr Reid and his 'GMW Concerns' group has called for greater transparency of diversion tariffs payable by domestic and stock users, wanting GMW to provide details about how the relevant tariff classes have been established and information that demonstrates that prices charged to all types of users in each relevant tariff class reflect an efficient cost of providing the relevant services to customers in that tariff class.

The group contends that a rise in licence renewal fees of $700 in 2023/24 to $1000 in 2027/28 in unjustified and has asked the ESC to include a provision requiring GMW to specifically defend, with cost data, costing assumptions and impacted customers, the licence renewal fee for all domestic and stock unregulated diverters.

They have also called for greater transparency of diversion tariffs payable by domestic and stock users, wanting GMW to provide details about how the relevant tariff classes have been established (including whether and how all customers within the relevant tariff class receive the same services), and information that demonstrates that prices charged to all types of users in each relevant tariff class reflect an efficient cost of providing the relevant services to customers in that tariff class.

The group also wants the pricing review period four years down to three.

Submissions close this Friday 14 August.

Submissions can be made at https://engage.vic.gov.au/project/water-price-review-2028/participate?type=surveys#sub-nav