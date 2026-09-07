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'Roos writing-off rate rises

<p>DON\\'T SWERVE: Motorists have lodged more than 100 claims for collisions with kangaroos in the Myrtleford, Bright, Porepunkah and Mount Beauty areas over the past five years.</p>\\n
<p>DON\\'T SWERVE: Motorists have lodged more than 100 claims for collisions with kangaroos in the Myrtleford, Bright, Porepunkah and Mount Beauty areas over the past five years.</p>\\n

DON'T SWERVE: Motorists have lodged more than 100 claims for collisions with kangaroos in the Myrtleford, Bright, Porepunkah and Mount Beauty areas over the past five years.

More than 100 collision claims with kangaroos in Alpine Shire over past five years.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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