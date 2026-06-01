Two Rich Glen stores, now located side-by-side in the heart of Bright, have everything necessary to warm locals and visitors up on brisk, wintery days and nights.

Lining the shelves of the retail spaces, Rich Glen products (some of them award-winning) include gourmet foods, small-batch pantry staples, botanicals, homewares, curated hampers and a refined skincare collection, alongside thoughtfully selected Australian brands which share the same commitment to quality, sustainability and integrity.

"Our company is about much more than our brick-and-mortar stores," creative director of Rich Glen Olive Estate, Ros Vodusek said.

"We grow and harvest our own olives which we use in our products.

"We started on a property set on the banks of the Murray River in Yarrawonga, generations ago.

"Now we have a host of stores, also in Echuca and Yarrawonga, which offer around two hundred farm-grown creations."

Ms Vodusek said the team cares about what customers put both IN and ON their bodies.

"[We offer] food and beverages which are distinctly regional, indulgent skincare to treat dehydrated skin, hair and nails, as well as Australian botanicals and warming aromatherapy-based recipes to fill your senses," she said.

"For those of us who prefer to stay inside and get warm, we offer exactly what you need for the ultimate wintery escape."

For Ros, the coldest season in Bright's much-loved township is about much more than outdoor sports.

"Why do I love winter in Bright? It’s an amazing town to be in," she said.

"There are so many après activities on offer around this mountain town, which is undoubtedly special, no matter what the season.

"Where do I start? Eating and drinking with friends, warming yourself near an open fire and pampering yourself.

"There’s a real buzz around the place at this time of the year: the fairy lights, the great restaurants and the tiny streets.

"Winter is truly spectacular."

Rich Glen offers a mailing list to keep up to date with the latest news and offerings and patrons can visit stores open 7 days: 106b Gavan Street in Bright, 137 Belmore Street in Yarrawonga and 519 High Street in Echuca.

For more information, visit: www.richglenoliveoil.com