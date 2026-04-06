The first representative netball tournament of the year was held in Albury on Sunday, 29 March, with the three Myrtleford teams producing a day of strong performances, steady improvement and plenty of encouraging signs for the season ahead.

Each team played seven matches in a short format, with games made up of two seven-minute halves, making for a fast-paced and energetic day of competition.

For the 11 and under group, it was the first representative tournament for many of the players.

The team smiled all day and showed terrific growth across the tournament, improving immensely from their opening game to their final match.

In the 13 and under group, a huge pool of talent saw two teams make the trip to Albury.

The championship team recorded three impressive wins and pushed hard in a number of very narrow losses, finishing the day proud of their efforts against strong opposition from Albury, Wodonga, Echuca and Deniliquin.

The 13 and under reserve team also enjoyed a brilliant day, coming away with four wins from seven matches.

With several new combinations taking the court, the results were beyond expectations and gave the girls every reason to be proud of what they achieved.

The Albury tournament provided a promising opening to the representative season, and attention now turns to the next carnival in Wangaratta on Sunday, 19 April.