A record crowd of more than 800 people came from far and wide to celebrate Oktoberfest and the Dachshund Derby at Mountain Monk Brewery in Mt Beauty on Saturday 3 October.

It was a great family day out, starting with traditional German music, food and national dress.

The Dachshund Derby attracted more than 50 competitors and it was won for the second time by ‘The Don’, with 'Milkshake’ runner-up again.

The sound of laughter from the huge crowd was almost deafening as the dogs were released from the starting gates, ambling around before they realised their owners were calling them from the finish line.

This was followed later by the popular stein holding and fashions in the field competitions.

It was a joy to behold to see so many families with mums organising the food, dads drinking from steins and kids running riot.

Unfortunately because of the weather forecast for high winds and rain, the Mt Beauty Community Market was cancelled - but the weather turned out fine.

This event was a huge success.

Congratulations to the team at Mountain Monk Brewery for staging this wonderful day, which also helped raise thousands of dollars for Dachshund Rescue Australia.