Businesses in Myrtleford’s Standish Street, including the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer (MTAO) office, were visited by a mother duck and 12 ducklings on Monday this week as they sought the perfect place to paddle.

The feathered family wandered into a rear carpark and retired wildlife rescuer and Myrtleford local, Erin Whitford, was called in to help relocate them to a safer location, out of harms way from busy traffic.

Ms Whitford first caught and extricated the mother duck with a large net and placed her in the largest of two cages, while MTAO branch manager Jenny Zamperoni collected ducklings in handfuls to store safely in the smaller cage.

Three ducklings managed to momentarily give the rescuers the slip and wriggled under the fence at the back of the yard, with two returning a short time later and the third collected on Rayner Street, trying to get back the long way around.

Ms Whitford then took the family of ducks to a safe stream nearby, fearing the current of the Ovens River or Happy Valley Creek would be too strong given the recent rains.

Residents and visitors are reminded to be on the lookout for families of ducks on the move, now spring is approaching and to give them space to find local waterways on their own, unless they need assistance.

Myrtleford-based wildlife rescues can be reported on Reach Out Wildlife Australia's (ROWA) line on +61 405 193 807.

For statewide 24/7 emergency response, rescue coordination and advice, contact Wildlife Victoria on (03) 8400 7300, or call Help for Wildlife on 0417 380 687.