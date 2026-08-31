Public comment sought on draft policy for visual media in shire

Alpine Shire Council is seeking public feedback on a draft Visual Media Activity on Council Land Policy 2026. The draft policy has been developed to provide clear guidelines for people seeking approval or permits to create visual media on public land in Alpine Shire. The introduction of a formal policy will replace previous informal practices and support visual media makers by providing a more structured and transparent approach to filming in the region. Alpine Shire Deputy Mayor, Cr Gareth Graham, said that Alpine Shire is becoming an increasingly popular place for filmmakers due to its natural beauty and accommodating locals. “This policy will help us to attract filmmakers into Alpine Shire, which then supports our businesses by bringing people into our region, creates new job opportunities for our locals, and helps to establish us as a competitive place for arts and culture,” he said. Public comment is invited from now until 25 September. You can provide comment by going online on Engage Alpine: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/draft-visual-media-activity-council-land-policy-2026 You can also complete a feedback form in-person at the council office in Bright or libraries in Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford.