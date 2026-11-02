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Projected $2m surplus, but $6.598m operating deficit

<p>GROWING COMMUNITY: Council delivered four citizenship ceremonies in 2025/26, welcoming 39 new citizens to Alpine Shire - up from 23 the previous year.</p>\\n
<p>GROWING COMMUNITY: Council delivered four citizenship ceremonies in 2025/26, welcoming 39 new citizens to Alpine Shire - up from 23 the previous year.</p>\\n

GROWING COMMUNITY: Council delivered four citizenship ceremonies in 2025/26, welcoming 39 new citizens to Alpine Shire - up from 23 the previous year.

Alpine Shire budget result, positive achievements in annual report.
Jeff Zeuschner
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

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