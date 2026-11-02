Projected $2m surplus, but $6.598m operating deficit

Alpine Shire Council ended the 2025/26 financial year with an operating deficit of $6.598m, which was $8.695m higher than the budget’s projected surplus of $2.097m, and $14.421m less favourable than the $7.823m surplus in the 2024/25 year. The financial result, detailed within council’s annual report presented to and accepted by councillors at last week’s monthly meeting, said the lower than budgeted result was driven by $8.647m of losses related to disposal of assets - pathways, roads, drainage, buildings and open spaces. It said other notable factors included a lower level of non-monetary contributions than expectations and higher expenditure recognition in depreciation and landfill rehabilitation provision allowance. “These movements have been offset by a more favourable operating income level, including higher operating grants revenue driven by the early receipt of 80 per cent of the 2026/27 Federal Financial Assistance Grant and more interest from financial investments than budgeted,” the report stated. Council reported its total comprehensive result for the 2025/26 financial year is a $19.543m surplus and includes an asset revaluation (drainage, roads and pathways) of $26.141m. Income of $40.325m was $1.351m more than the budget projection, with $23.7m from council rates and charges, $8.1m from operational grants, $2.9m from capital grants, $1.8m from user fees/fines, $1.3m from contributions, and $2.4m in other income. Overall expenses of $46.923m was $10.046m higher than the budget forecast, with materials and services the highest operating cost of $14.8m, followed by employees ($14.3m), net loss on disposal ($8.6m), depreciation & amoritisation ($7.5m), landfill rehabilitation (800k), and other expenses ($900k). Council’s cash and other financial asset balance increased from $30.227m in June 2025 to $34.213m in June 2026, and its cash balance was in a “strong position” at $8.2m at 30 June. “Discounting the effects of asset disposals and Financial Assistance Grant timing, council achieved an operating surplus of $2.049m in 2025/26 and an adjusted underlying deficit of $339,000,” the report stated. “Council delivered an adjusted underlying deficit in 2025/26 and is forecasting through the Performance Statement an ongoing adjusted underlying deficit for the next four years. “However, the adjusted underlying deficit forecast, which ends at -0.7% in 2029/30, is more favourable than the Financial Plan projection of -3.11%, reflecting the impact of maintaining fiscally responsible decision making and implementing actions identified in the adopted Financial Sustainability Strategy.” The report stated council made good progress against the commitments and priorities in the first year of the Council Plan 2025-2029, including delivery of $6.3m of capital projects. It also stated “council services are being delivered within expected parameters”. Delivery of improved services and outcomes included: • Implementation of the Planner-in-Residence program in Mt Beauty and Myrtleford. • Statutory planning applications decided within timeframes doubled compared to the previous year, providing a significant improvement driven by a focus on customer service and delivery. • Utilisation of aquatic facilities continued to increase compared to previous years, driven by an increase of more than 50% membership visitations at the Bright Sports Centre, as well as an increase in user groups across all three swimming pools (Bright, Mount Beauty, Myrtleford). • Community satisfaction with council’s community consultation and engagement improved significantly compared to the previous year rising from an index score of 46 in 2024/25 to 54 in 2025/26. • Decrease in customer requests relating to facility and public waste management, and building maintenance compared to the previous year, reflecting higher levels of customer satisfaction. • Proportion of kerbside waste diverted from landfill fell slightly compared to the previous year, with the decrease primarily due to an audit which noted an increased amount of waste contamination in the recycling collection. An education program will be delivered in 2026/27 to address this. • Major upgrades at the transfer stations in Mt Beauty, Myrtleford, and Porepunkah. • Advocacy to the Victorian government to delay the introduction of a mandatory glass-only kerbside bin service. Events generate $48m, more citizens calling shire home • Council administered permits for 80 unique events and assisted 187 events across Alpine Shire, generating an estimated $48 million in economic simulation. • Council delivered four citizenship ceremonies, welcoming 39 new citizens to Alpine Shire - up from 23 the previous year. • Total visits to Myrtleford, Mt Beauty and Bright libraries was 76,504. • As at 30 June 2026, council’s workforce comprised 138.1 FTE staff across 199 positions (decrease from 143.7 FTE in 2024/25) with 12.9 FTE across 16 positions vacant. • Council delivered 39 capital works projects totalling $7.98m including: $2.38m Myrtleford landfill capping; $250k Mummery Road footpath; $244k Mt Beauty pondage trail renewal; $195k Mt Beauty cricket net renewal; $162k Bright outdoor fitness equipment; $156k Tawonga Pioneer Memorial Park toilet upgrade; $133k Scrubbers Hut refurbishment; $80k Dinner Plain tennis court resurfacing. • Officially opened Myrtleford Splash Park in September 2025 and refurbished Memorial Hall in Myrtleford in October 2025.