The Myrtleford Alpine Saints Football and Netball Club (MFNC) are set to welcome local members of the 1963 and 1966 Reserves Premiership teams and the 1970 Senior Premiership players for a ‘Legends Day’ reunion, this Saturday 22 August, in concert with the match against Wangaratta Rovers, at McNamara Reserve from 2pm.

MFNC president Luke Chapman said the reunion was thought up by several of the club's previous footballers at the start of the season, to celebrate all three of the early flags, as some current players are connected to them all.

"It's been 60 years since the '66 premiership and we are hosting all three together," he said.

"It’s always great to have past players around the place, especially past premiership players.

"I hope as many players as possible who played in the premierships can attend, all well as their families.

"Some of the players aren’t with us any more, so hopefully their family members join in the celebrations."

Chapman said as the smallest population-based SS&A Ovens and Murray Football Netball League (OMFNL) team, Myrtleford is a unique club.

"Our club has always been very resilient and able to cope with adversity," he said.

"We are very proud of our history and standing in the league, as the OMFNL has always been one of the premier competitions in country Victoria.

"As premiership milestones come around, we would like to celebrate all of them.

"We will have the 10-year reunion of the 2019 Under-18’s Premiership in 2029 and the 40 and 60 year reunions of the 1990 Under-18’s and senior premierships in 2030.

"We’ve been very successful in netball so we also need to celebrate those premierships and arrange reunions with those milestones."

Former player and one of the event organisers, Colin McCormack, said he hoped the gathering would inspire the footballers playing in this year's finals and hoped they would have 'a bit of our success'.

"I hope they might have a win on that day," he said.

Upon reflection, Kevin Dinneen said the amount of support the Myrtleford community give the club when they made the finals, really stood out to him.

"The whole town just supports and follows us," he said.

"Population-wise the Saints would probably have the strongest lot of supporters in the Ovens and Murray.

"We certainly went in as the underdogs in '63.

"The Wangaratta Rovers, who we beat in the grand final, on their own grounds too, they probably would have been the favourites."

During the 1966 final, the team was similarly beset, as it was down by several goals at half-time, but was ultimately able to fight its way back to win by 17 points.

"That grand final was at Albury," John Doodeward said.

"We were about four or five goals down against Wangaratta at half time and Martin Cross who was coaching then, spoke to everyone and the game levelled out.

"We caught them in the last quarter."

Doodeward said the approach seemed to work on multiple occasions.

"One night in the old clubrooms, we had a barbecue and a couple of beers and Manny Radford came and gave us a good talking too," he said.

"He really cracked it, because we were a good team, but were getting 'done like dinner'.

"From that night on, we all took it on board and we started winning the games."

The 1970 senior's final was described as 'the pinnacle' of Myrtleford's accomplishments on the football oval, as the win created a lot of excitement within the town.

"The town virtually erupted," Denis Piazza said.

"A common saying at the time was 'the town went gay'."

Alan Heberle said the celebratory spirit created one of the biggest crowds the Ovens and Murray league had for a grand final, which at the time was the major league outside of Melbourne.

"There were about 10,000 or 12,000 people there and we were the underdogs," he said.

"We'd just snuck into the final four, because for the first half of the season, we were virtually bottom of the ladder.

"In the preliminary final in Albury, we beat Wodonga and just got in by a point or so.

"We made it through and there was a lot of build-up because Myrtleford hadn't won a senior final.

"It was very satisfying to win that way, when we'd had such a lean start to the season, but the game itself was a really high standard match."

Myrtleford turned out a number of previous players who went on to play in the VFL or AFL, including Bruce White, Sam Kekovich and Kevin Smith.

"Kevin Smith was a brilliant footballer," Heberle said.

"He played with Richmond Football Club, but cut his career short after a couple of years because he and his wife preferred living in the country and returned to Myrtleford."

Smith's grandson Riley Smith is a current footballer at MFNC and said being part of the Saints' legacy in the modern day was very special.

"My pop, Kevin Smith played in the 1970 grand final," he said.

"It was the only seniors premiership for the club, so to have a little bit of success hopefully coming our way this year, would be pretty special."

The SS&A Ovens and Murray Football Netball League (OMFNL) finals round will take place over 29 and 30 August, with the grand final held in Lavington on 20 September.