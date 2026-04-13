North East Catchment Management Authority (NECMA) is continuing to work with Alpine Resorts Victoria at Falls Creek and Mount Hotham alpine resorts to reduce predation pressure from feral cats on more than 200 threatened species, including the critically-endangered Mountain Pygmy possum; one of Australia's smallest and most vulnerable mammals.

Now in its seventh year, NECMA's predator control program is using cage traps and ground-shooting to target feral cats and foxes with long-term cameras monitored to track trends over time.

Over the past two years alone, teams at Falls Creek and Mount Hotham have completed 1414 trap nights, 285 kilometres of ground-shooting patrols and the removal of 36 feral cats and 10 foxes.

"Trail cameras capture everything from cats making fresh tracks through the snow, cats chasing Bogong moths and sometimes, unfortunately carrying small native mammals they've caught as prey," a NECMA spokesperson said.

"The hardest images to review are those with small native species on camera closely followed by a feral cats passing through the same spot moments later.

"These images remind us why this work matters."

NECMA said while complete eradication is not possible, given new cats continually moving in from the surrounding landscape, the goal remains keeping numbers as low as possible and using data to guide future actions.

NECMA's project is funded by the Australian government’s Natural Heritage Trust.