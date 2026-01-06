Long-serving state Liberal MP, Wendy Lovell, has confirmed will not contest her seat of Northern Victoria Region at the November 2026 Victorian election.

In statement on Monday, Ms Lovell said after 24 years serving the people of the Northern Victoria - including Alpine Shire - in the state’s upper house, it was time to retire.

“It has been a great privilege for me to represent the people of Northern Victoria Region and before that, North Eastern Province, in the Victorian Parliament,” she said.

“Shepparton has been my home for my entire adult life and the opportunity to represent the region I care so deeply about has been the great honour of my life.

“I thank the people of Northern Victoria Region and North Eastern Province for electing me six times.

“I am proud to have served as a Cabinet Minister in the Baillieu and Napthine governments, as Minister for Housing, and Minister for Children and Early Childhood Development, and to have served as deputy leader of the government and opposition (Council) over a period of seven years.

“I am particularly gratified that programs I introduced, such as Education First Youth Foyers, have become embedded in Victoria’s housing response.”