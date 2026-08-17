Police have detected another 200 offences during a weekend operation throughout North East ski fields as tragedy rocked the Mount Buller community last week.

Officers conducted another weekend of enforcement as part of Operation Eastern Snow which saw police highly visible on roads heading to and from snowfields at Falls Creek, Mount Hotham and Mount Buller.

Police detected 201 offences over the weekend which included 147 for speeding and 109 of those for travelling between 15km/h and 25km/h over the speed limit.

Wangaratta Highway Patrol impounded a Ford Raptor on Friday 7 August when it was seen by police travelling at 152km/h overtaking five vehicles on the Snow Road at Whorouly.

There were also three drivers caught for drug driving, two for drink driving, 19 unregistered vehicles and seven heavy vehicle offences.

The recent detections for Operation Eastern Snow follow a further 213 offences detected by police between 24 and 26 July.

Inspector Jarrad Dowswell said as police had unfortunately seen on Monday with a motorist at Mt Buller killed by a falling tree, roads within the Alpine regions can be treacherous and unforgiving.

“To then have some motorists taking dangerous risks like overtaking at speed on these roads, is incredibly frustrating,” he said.

“It is extremely concerning that we continue to detect such high levels of non-compliance by drivers travelling to and from the alpine areas.”

Insp Dowswell said police would continue to crackdown on drivers who show a blatant disregard for road rules when heading to the snow.

“Those heading to the snowfields should expect to see and be intercepted by police – we will continue to be highly visible and enforcing, and won’t hesitate to issue penalties to those caught breaking the rules,” he said.

“All drivers should be mindful of the conditions and remember that it’s imperative to slow down, avoid distractions and dangerous overtaking, and manage fatigue when travelling to the snowfields.”

All vehicles entering alpine areas during the declared snow season are required by law to carry wheel chains and fit them when instructed.

Failure to carry chains may result in a $418 fine, while failing to fit them when required may attract a $1046 penalty.

Operation Eastern Snow will continue throughout the Falls Creek, Mount Hotham and Mount Buller areas during August.