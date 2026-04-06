Alpine Health will undertake planned upgrade works at the Myrtleford Hospital site, with works scheduled from Wednesday, 8 April to Monday, 13 April.

"These works are part of ongoing improvements to maintain safe, compliant and high-quality facilities for the community," an Alpine Health spokesperson said.

"There will be no impact to patient care or services.

"All works will be managed with appropriate infection prevention and safety controls in place and services at Myrtleford will continue as normal.

"Alpine Health is committed to maintaining safe environments for patients, residents, clients and staff and we thank the community for their understanding while these works are completed."

For any further details contact Alpine Health on (03) 5751 9300.