The curtain is about to rise on Marian College's new play, 'The Good, The Bard & The Aussie', with students, staff and teachers eager to hit the stage this week.

Approximately 80 to 90 students have been involved in the project, both on stage and behind the scenes, as years seven and eight study drama in their curriculum and use the college production as a performance opportunity.

Dozens of students from Marian College feeder primary schools were set to see a special performance today.

"The show will be presented to the grades five and six students to give them an opportunity to see our school and what one group of students at our college are involved in," Marian College teacher and play director, Vicky McGowan said.

A special matinee performance will also be held this Friday, 29 May at 12.30pm, for those who would prefer to attend during the day.

The EMPAC foyer will open at 12pm and the coffee machine will be open for guests.

"The matinee is a perfect performance to attend for mothers and bubs, grandparents and those who don't like to go out or drive at night," Ms McGowan said.

For the two evening performances on 28 and 29 May, the EMPAC will open the foyer doors at 6pm.

Food and drinks will be available from the small canteen, including: hot and cold drinks, ice creams and other sweets for guests to enjoy before the performances.

Tickets are available from the Marian College office and at the door for all shows.