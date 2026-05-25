How long have you lived in the Mt Beauty area?

I moved here when I was four years old, 18 years ago, coming from Port Arlington.

What do you like about the area?

The nature, it’s quiet, the community, along with the range of mainly outdoor activities.

Would you like to see any additions or changes?

More events in town like live music and youth oriented events.

What do you do your hobbies and interest?

I am the youngest ever councillor on the Alpine Shire. I volunteer for the CFA and mentor new young members. I like flying gliders - I had my pilot licence before I had my driver's licence. I am a drummer and love music. I do lots of outdoor activities, hiking and skiing mainly.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

On a gorge walk, to the lookouts at Tawonga Gap and Mount Emu.