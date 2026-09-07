Person Around Town - Myrtleford- Skylah McPherson

Where do you live? I live in Myrtleford. How long have you lived in the area? My whole life. What do you do for a living? I'm still at school, but I work at La Coppa on Wednesdays and Fridays. What are your hobbies and interests? I currently play football. I also love cooking, hanging out with my friends and getting outdoors. What do you think makes the area unique? The town's culture. People here are friendly: it's like a whole big family. What would you change about the area? Maybe we could get a cinema. Every small or big town seems to have one. What would you recommend people to do while they are in town? For kids I'd say visit the splash park. For adults, I'd recommend visiting all the local cafes and restaurants. Also exploring the local hills: city visitors who come to town don't have that landscape. I'd recommend Reform Hill.