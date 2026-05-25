Where do you live?

I live in Porepunkah.

How long have you lived in the area?

My whole life, born and raised there.

What do you do for a living?

I'm currently a sales consultant and property manager at Myrtleford Real Estate and Livestock.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I enjoy being in the outdoors. I like skiing. I enjoy being part of the community. My role here helps me give back to the community.

What do you think makes the area unique?

The scenery is unmatched. The views of Mount Buffalo from town are pretty incredible. There's a real sense of community here, especially after La Fiera, you can tell it's a very involved place.

What would you change about the area?

I can't think of anything we'd need to change.