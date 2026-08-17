How long have you lived in the Mount Beauty area?

I’ve lived here for 11 years, originally from New Zealand, then moved to Perth. Travelled all over Australia working in the construction industry, building schools, hospitals, and multi-storey buildings.

What do you like about living here?

It’s peaceful, safe and beautiful. Where else can you see such a variety of bird life, with King Parrots eating out of your hand. The community is amazing, people here don’t judge me.

Would you like to see any changes or additions?

Yes, after recently having treatment for cancer, I realised we need better support for people who need transport to Albury/Wodonga for health issues.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I have three Rottweilers, Izzy, Ina and Inca. They are my constant companions. I would like to help people with their animals. People enjoy their life more when they have animals.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

Firstly to HoneyBird for a coffee as it’s a unique setting with great food and special atmosphere unlike anywhere else. Then for a walk in one of our beautiful trails in the mountains, where you can see native animals up close like black cockatoos. I saw a big golden male dingo up close recently. A very special place we are so fortunate.