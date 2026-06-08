How long have you lived in the Tawonga South area?

Only two months, coming from Adelaide. My husband is working at Falls Creek. We hope to settle here.

What do you like about living here?

The friendly community, the beautiful surroundings, the fact that my five-year-old daughter Milla is enjoying the wonderful playgroup in Mt Beauty.

Would you like to see any additions or changes?

Yes, it would be good to have a proper walking/cycling path from Mt Beauty to Tawonga.

What do you do, your hobbies and interests?

I have a marketing background. I’m currently working at the Neighbourhood Centre as a support worker. I have experience working with people with disabilities. I also work for Fallons coach service during the winter season, taking the bookings. I have just started knitting and sewing. I’m working on knitting squares for the Mt Beauty Library. I like to read and would like to join a book club. I do quite a lot of walking.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

My sister and her two children visited recently I took them up to Falls Creek, then for a coffee at Lily Pily. There are so many lovely walks especially along the river.