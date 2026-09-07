Social media
Home page>News>Person Around Town - Bri...
News

Person Around Town - Bright - Abbie Flack

<p>Bright\\'s person around town: Abbie Flack.</p>\\n
<p>Bright\\'s person around town: Abbie Flack.</p>\\n

Bright's person around town: Abbie Flack.

Keeping cool in Bright is even easier now Abbie has opened 'Fro-Yo Yum'.
Phoebe Morgan
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 2 September, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 2 September, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 2 September, 2026
Special Publications

Alpine Directory 2026/27

Alpine Directory 2026/27
Alpine Directory 2026/27
Rural

Winery future hope

Winery future hope
Winery future hope
News

Ada and family invited to Australian capital for Speech Pathology Week 2026

Ada and family invited to Australian capital for Speech Pathology Week 2026
Ada and family invited to Australian capital for Speech Pathology Week 2026