Person Around Town - Bright - Abbie Flack

Where do you live? I live in the beautiful town of Myrtleford. How long have you lived there? I have been in Myrtleford for just over 11 years, before this I was living in Horsham. What do you do for a living? I have just opened a frozen yoghurt shop with my Mum, Robina. It is called 'Fro-Yo Yum' and is in Bright, so you might have seen me around serving frozen yoghurt. What are your hobbies and interests? In my free time I love drawing, bush dancing and spending time with family and friends. What do you think makes Bright a unique place? I love the way Bright feels like you’re in a Hallmark movie. Every season is so beautiful, from the autumn leaves to the snowy mountains. What would you change about Bright? Bright is amazing but if I could change something it would be adding more car parking. What would you recommend people to do while they're in town? I would recommend people do the Canyon walk, then go for a picnic by the river and just enjoy the nature all around them, (and maybe even have some frozen yoghurt while they’re at it!).