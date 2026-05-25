Where do you live?

We're from Shepparton.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

This is our first visit to Bright. We're doing a road-trip around Australia.

What do you do for a living?

L: I was a receptionist at a vet clinic, but I'm on a break while we travel.

F: I've just finished my degree in commerce. I'm going to take up accounting virtually while we're on the road.

What are your hobbies and interests?

F: Otis loves the beach and going for bike rides. Any activity he can get to run, he loves, like chasing his favourite ball.

L: We like fishing, running, golfing, reading and drawing.

What do you think makes the area unique?

F: The geography of the landscape is just gorgeous.

L: It's a place which seems beautiful all year-round.

What would you recommend people to do in the area?

F: Riding the rail trail. We took a ride to Wandiligong yesterday, which was just fantastic.

L: People should particularly visit the local restaurants, cafe's and the Bright Brewery.