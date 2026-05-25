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Where do you live?
We're from Shepparton.
How often do you visit the Bright area?
This is our first visit to Bright. We're doing a road-trip around Australia.
What do you do for a living?
L: I was a receptionist at a vet clinic, but I'm on a break while we travel.
F: I've just finished my degree in commerce. I'm going to take up accounting virtually while we're on the road.
What are your hobbies and interests?
F: Otis loves the beach and going for bike rides. Any activity he can get to run, he loves, like chasing his favourite ball.
L: We like fishing, running, golfing, reading and drawing.
What do you think makes the area unique?
F: The geography of the landscape is just gorgeous.
L: It's a place which seems beautiful all year-round.
What would you recommend people to do in the area?
F: Riding the rail trail. We took a ride to Wandiligong yesterday, which was just fantastic.
L: People should particularly visit the local restaurants, cafe's and the Bright Brewery.