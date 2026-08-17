Under 12

The Porepunkah Panthers once again showed great improvement with another big win away against the Wangaratta Rangers on Sunday.

The fielding skills, catching flyballs and accurate throwing helped the Panthers allow only four runs cross the plate.

The first innings had the Porepunkah Panthers score one run, with Billy Scorsis hitting safely and scoring on Zoe Caswell hit.

Wangaratta were kept scoreless with first base Zoe Caswell involved in all three outs, catching a flyball, fielding and playing her own base for an out and the third out coming from Panthers pitcher Austin Scorsis throwing out a runner at first base.

Wangaratta went into bat and once again the Panthers got the outs, not letting any runs score.

This time, shortstop Ollie Smith was in the action, taking a nice catch and throwing another runner out trying to reach first base, with Casey Pronk taking a catch at third base for the third out.

The third innings had Porepunkah score three runs, with Billy Scorsis, Hanna Caswell, Austin Scorsis and Mina Meddings all hitting safely and crossing the plate.

Wangaratta were restricted to just one run in the bottom of the third.

Panther Ollie Smith made another nice throw for an out, Nick Giuliano and Byron Smith getting the other two outs.

The last innings had Porepunkah scoreless and Wangaratta score one run, with Porepunkah’s Sophie Giuliano was in the action at third base, taking a flyball and throwing out a runner at first to end the innings.

Final score: Porepunkah 10 def 2 Wangaratta.

Under 15

In the last round of the home and away season, the under 15 Porepunkah Panthers took on the Wangaratta Rangers at Targoora Park.

In the top of the first, Rylan Harris found his way onto base with a walk, however, the Panthers weren't able to capitalise on having a runner on, posting no score.

The Rangers replied in the first with one of their batters working their way around the bases, but the second innings saw the Panthers get their bats going, with Hunter Harris finding contact only to be thrown out with some smart fielding.

Eamon Thomson then stepped to the plate with the righty smashing a ball into the outfield. Cohen Guest-Smith followed and preceded to plant another ball deep into the outfield, helping to advance Eamon on base to eventually score and tie the game at one run apiece.

The Rangers bounced straight back scoring a run in the bottom of the second through a walk and a single.

The top of the third, the Panthers were able to continue getting runners on base.

A quick Innings in the bottom of the third saw three up and three down and the Panthers back to bat.

With a runner in scoring position, Guest-Smith was due up and continued on from his first at bat, hitting a hard ground ball through the infield and scoring a run to tie the game at two runs apiece.

A great close game of baseball in the lead up to the finals will hopefully have Porepunkah ready to take down Nth Albury Bears Gold this weekend, back in Wangaratta, with a spot in the grand final awaiting the victor.

C grade

The Porepunkah Panthers were too hot to handle on Sunday blasting away to a 16-3 win against the Wangaratta Rangers.

Porepunkah started strongly scoring seven runs, with single base hits to Jarrod McCormack, Victoria Schmidt, Randy Skippen, Ethan Edwards, Harvey Beveridge and a double baser to Jason Brown to push the runs over the plate.

The Rangers were kept scoreless, with starting pitcher Wade Pronk finding the zone and Panther Peter Alexander making two nice outs playing shortstop.

The second innings had the Panthers scoreless and Wangaratta score one run, with the highlight being Victoria Schmidt fielding a laser beam at second base and throwing the runner out at first.

Panther Wes Booth also scored by receiving a walk, stealing his was to third base and getting home on a wild pitch.

Porepunkah then scored another five runs in the top of the fourth to put the game to rest.

Final score: Porepunkah Panthers 16 def 3 Wangaratta Rangers.

B grade

The Porepunkah Panthers B grade side had their last round of the home and away season and in a high scoring game came out with a 15-10 win against the Wodonga Warriors

The Panthers were quickly on the board in the first innings scoring four runs, with Heath Anders, Rian Banks and Damon Barker hitting safely to get on base.

Wodonga’s first innings scored two runs, with Panthers’ pitcher Luka Barthelmes striking out one batter and forcing two flyballs for the three outs required.

The second dig had the Panthers score one run, via Paul Meddings who received a walk and rounded the bases to score on Lukas sacrifice hit.

Wodonga then scored four runs to take the lead 6-5, with Porepunkah’s second baseman Rian Banks taking a flyball and Pitcher Luka striking out another batter ending Wodongas innings.

With the game in the balance in the top of the third it was Wodonga who felt the pressure, walking or hitting seven of the Panther batters, Josh Harris having the safe hit of the innings and helping Porepunkah score seven runs.

The Panthers went into the top of the fourth 12-6 ahead, leadoff batter Paul Meddings hit safely, with Luka Barthelmes also finding the gap with a nice hit to be on base.

Josh Harris then put the game to rest and provided the highlight of the game with a big home run over centre field, scoring three runs.

This ends the home and away season for the B grade side, the Panthers finished the season on top of the ladder with a 10-1 record.

This coming Sunday at Wangaratta’s Targoora Park, the Porepunkah Panthers will take on the Wangaratta Rangers for a spot in the grand final.

Game starts at 12pm, all supporters welcome.