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Ovens Valley seat no longer safe: Independent candidate

<p>COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY: Wangaratta electrical trade teacher, football coach and community advocate Steve Manning will contest Ovens Valley as a community independent at the November 2026 Victorian State Election. Full story on page 3. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY: Wangaratta electrical trade teacher, football coach and community advocate Steve Manning will contest Ovens Valley as a community independent at the November 2026 Victorian State Election. Full story on page 3. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY: Wangaratta electrical trade teacher, football coach and community advocate Steve Manning will contest Ovens Valley as a community independent at the November 2026 Victorian State Election. Full story on page 3. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Steve Manning is set to run as a community independent candidate in the 2026 state election.
Jordan Duursma
August 24, 2026 • 02:00

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