Ovens Valley seat no longer safe: Independent candidate

Wangaratta electrical trade teacher, football coach and community advocate Steve Manning will contest Ovens Valley as a community independent at the November 2026 Victorian State Election after being endorsed by Voices for Ovens Valley Inc. Publicly launching his campaign in Wangaratta last week, he said he would offer voters “a genuine alternative to the two party system” in a seat he argued had long been neglected by major parties in Melbourne, in a time when many people have lost faith in the political system. "Not an alternative based on anger or attacking the major parties," he said. "But one based on respect, integrity, and honesty, those three values will guide me through this campaign. "Respect for everyone, for every person in our community, including those with whom I disagree. "Integrity to do what I believe is right, even when it isn't necessarily the easiest position to take. "And honesty, to tell people what I genuinely believe, rather than simply telling them what I think they want to hear. "I won't pretend to have all the answers, but I will promise to listen, and I promise to do the work." Key priorities Mr Manning raised are healthcare, roads, infrastructure and cost of living. "These might not sound glamorous, but these are the basics and getting the basics right matters," he said. Further information about Voices for Ovens Valley and Steve Manning’s campaign can be found at www.voicesforovensvalley.org.