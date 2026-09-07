One team lifts all: MSSC amped up for grand final day

Sometimes, all a group needs is a team to get behind. The pride of the Myrtelford Savoy Soccer Club, the division one men’s side, takes to the field this Saturday evening from 6.30pm at Baranduda Fields for the chance to etch their names into history and go back-to-back. It doesn’t get any bigger than this. Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club president Julian Carroll said the entire organisation, from the MiniRoos and juniors to past players and administrators, would be right behind the squad when they run out in the grand final against Albury City this weekend. “Everyone at the club is immensely proud of our division one men’s team getting to the big dance three years in a row,” he said. “It’s tremendously exciting, it’s very rewarding to know we’re doing something right from a community perspective. “What we’ve got is really great buy-in from those guys who want to stick together and play football together and contribute back to the club as well in other ways as much as possible, whether it’s helping out with the juniors coming through or running the committee, that sort of thing. “It’s not like anyone gets paid, they do it because they love playing together, it’s really great to see the team wants to stick together and play together.” Carroll said having the senior men lead the club into the last week of finals served as an inspiration for the next generation of talented footballers, who were beginning to emerge at the club. “We are experiencing a fantastic wave through our juniors,” he said. “Last year we had no under 12s, this year we fielded a team, and next year we might even field three under 12 teams – there’s a genuine tsunami of junior footballers working their way into the senior teams of the mighty Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club.” Carroll said the club wished to thank all the sponsors, volunteers, and sponsors who have helped the team make it this far. “They’re a part of our success and they can enjoy what we’ll achieve this weekend,” he said.