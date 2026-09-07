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New state laws to protect family violence victim-survivors from discrimination

<p>STREGTHENING SAFETY: CAV CEO Jaime Chubb said it would be critical state government reform into improving victim-survivor rights would require continued support when implemented. </p>\\n
<p>STREGTHENING SAFETY: CAV CEO Jaime Chubb said it would be critical state government reform into improving victim-survivor rights would require continued support when implemented. </p>\\n

STREGTHENING SAFETY: CAV CEO Jaime Chubb said it would be critical state government reform into improving victim-survivor rights would require continued support when implemented.

Regional advocate urges for ongoing support as reforms are implemented.
Bailey Zimmermann
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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