New powers in effect targeting illegal tobacco retailers

Businesses caught selling illegal tobacco face immediate shutdown and public naming and shaming, under new government laws which came into effect last week. Tobacco Licensing Victoria (TLV) inspectors and Victoria Police now have the powers to shut down illegal tobacco operators under the new enforcement laws. Dozens of TLV inspectors were out in force from Wednesday targeting businesses across the state and taking action against those who break the law. Stores that are found to be selling illicit tobacco and issued closure notices will be listed on the TLV website from 18 September, with the list to be updated weekly. Victoria Police officers also have the power to issue closure notices if officers uncover illegal tobacco products being sold. Closure notices cover a 90-day period, but the Magistrates’ Court can issue longer-term closure orders and landlords will be able to terminate leases because of the orders. Businesses that ignore closure orders face fines of up to $2.5 million and 20 years’ jail. Minister for Casino, Gaming and Liquor Regulation, Enver Erdogan, said inspectors have been given stronger powers to take action. “The doors are closing on Victoria’s illicit tobacco trade – if you sell or store illegal tobacco, we will shut you down,” he said. The crackdown on illicit tobacco came after an organised crime war on the illicit tobacco trade broke out in Victoria in 2023. By mid-2025 there had been 125 firebombing of tobacco stores across the state, including one in Wangaratta and one in Wodonga in 2023. Enforcement under the Tobacco Licensing Victoria scheme began in February this year with 14 inspectors, which has since tripled following $13.4m funding in the recent state budget. Inspectors have seized more than $10.6 million in illicit products and issued more than 100 infringement notices since the TLV came into effect. In response to plummeting tobacco excise revenue, the federal Coalition proposed to drop the excise by 80 per cent and commit $200 million in nationwide funding to further bolster enforcement of the illegal tobacco trade and stamp out black market trade. One Nation have committed to a similar excise slash of 75 per cent, with federal MP for Indi Helen Haines opposing any slash to the excise without more evidence proving it would shut down the black market. For more information, to report suspicious activity or see a list of closed stores, visit vic.gov.au/tobacco-licensing. TOUGH TALK ON TOBACCO IS JUST NOISE: MCCURDY In response to the introduction of the new state government laws on tobacco enforcement, Ovens Valley MP and Shadow Minister for Liquor and Gaming, Tim McCurdy, said Victorians had heard this rhetoric before, and had watched it fail. "Victorians don't want more grandstanding statements, they want the firebombings to stop and the streets to be safe," he said. "That is not a crackdown, that is a government talking while criminals act." Mr McCurdy said an elected Coalition would bolster the tobacco laws, placing more inspectors on the ground and closing down retailers who break the law. The Wangaratta Chronicle was unable to get a definitive answer on how many more inspectors the Coalition would be introducing and what additional measures would be brought in.