To coincide with national charity Creativity Australia's 'Try A Choir Week', the North East 'With One Voice' choir (NEWOV) is inviting Myrtleford and surrounding communities to see if choral singing is something they might wish to take up.

The local choir is busy preparing for its next performance; a fundraising dinner this Sunday 30 August at the Savoy Club.

"The whole community is invited and the public are welcome to approach us afterwards for a chat," NEWOV communications officer Gill Piggott said.

"The performance will help us cover running costs, such as hall hire, tutoring, song sheets, royalties and so on.

"If you can't make it, feel free to come along to our Thursday exercises...drop in any week for a no-costs trial."

NEWOV covers the Markwood, Porepunkah, Milawa, Running Creek, Myrtleford and Beechworth regions.

'Try A Choir Week' runs from Monday 24 to Sunday 30 August.

Myrtleford musician, guitarist and conductor, Rudi Katterl, led 10 choir members at last Thursday's practise.

"We rehearsed 'Hallelujah' by Mamuse, 'Everyday' by Buddy Holly, 'Paint It Black' by the Rolling Stones and 'Proud Mary' by Tina Arena, amongst others," Gill said.

"We performed down at Mercy Lodge last Friday and one of the residents' partners didn't know there was a local choir, so she was able to follow up afterwards."

NEWOV choir practise takes place on Thursdays from 6pm to 7:30pm at the Myrtleford Uniting Church Hall, located on the corner of Albert and Myrtle streets.

For more information about the NEWOV contact Gill on 0400 566 935 or visit: https://www.withonevoice.org.au/choirs/north-east-victoria/