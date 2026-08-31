Myrtleford P-12 College marks this year's Book Week with popular parade

Students, teachers and faculty from Myrtleford P-12 College put on a tremendous parade for Book Week last Friday 28 August, as all gathered in the stadium and strutted their stuff while dressed as characters from their favourite books and multimedia. Assistant principal of years prep to grade 6, Adam Lindsay, acted as Master of Ceremonies, as class by class made their way around the gym in a parade to high-five their fellow students and wave at their special guest parents and siblings in the audience. The final lap was performed by students with siblings who were also dressed up, who stepped forth from either one of the other classes or from the audience. There were a variety of different group costumes this year including a box of crayons, a council of seniors, several students on exchange from Hogwarts and a number of the college's staff and faculty coordinated as characters from 'The Wizard of Oz'.