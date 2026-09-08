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Myrtleford Community Garden members getting busy on native garden for pollinators

<p>WHAT\\'S THE BUZZ? Myrtleford Community Garden members including (from left) president Paul Reser, David Gillieson, secretary Belinda Ramia and Therese Graham, are buzzing after receiving funding to plant a new garden of pollinator-friendly plants. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>WHAT\\'S THE BUZZ? Myrtleford Community Garden members including (from left) president Paul Reser, David Gillieson, secretary Belinda Ramia and Therese Graham, are buzzing after receiving funding to plant a new garden of pollinator-friendly plants. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

WHAT'S THE BUZZ? Myrtleford Community Garden members including (from left) president Paul Reser, David Gillieson, secretary Belinda Ramia and Therese Graham, are buzzing after receiving funding to plant a new garden of pollinator-friendly plants. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan

Grant to help develop bee habitat.
Phoebe Morgan
September 8, 2026 • 02:00

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