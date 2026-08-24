MP wants Telco reforms to be debated

Indi Independent federal MP Helen Haines has called out the federal government for failing to bring its Universal Outdoor Mobile Obligation (UOMO) Bill on for debate, despite growing concerns about the reliability of Australia’s mobile networks. Dr Haines said the bill has been sitting on the notice paper for almost a year, and it could pass the parliament as it has broad support. She said the government’s proposed UOMO framework would establish a new obligation for mobile network operators to provide baseline outdoor coverage across Australia, including through emerging technologies such as satellite-to-mobile connectivity. Dr Haines has proposed amendments to strengthen the framework by addressing emergency connectivity, fault repair times, affordability, and transparency. The amendments would: • Give the Minister power to require temporary disaster roaming during declared emergencies, allowing mobile phones to connect to another available network when a customer’s own network is unavailable during a bushfire, flood or other emergency. • Require fault rectification timeframes to form part of UOMO performance standards, recognising that regional faults can take longer to repair. • Guarantee the definition of universal includes affordability, ensuring Australians who cannot afford the latest smartphones or expensive plans are not excluded from the benefits of UOMO. • Strengthen transparency, requiring the government to explain decisions to exclude particular locations from UOMO obligations. “The ACCC’s recent decision to investigate domestic roaming, network sharing and mobile competition is welcome, but regional Australians cannot afford to wait for another report while unreliable connectivity continues to affect safety, businesses and access to essential services,” Dr Haines said. “The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman’s report released this month reinforces the need for stronger mandatory service levels, including requirements for faulty mobile towers to be restored within a set timeframe.”