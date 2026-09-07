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Mount Beauty author shares stories with Harrietville, Wandiligong students

<p>PAGE-TURNING PUPILS: Harrietville Primary School students (from left) Thomas Dinnendahl and Rosalee Whittaker-Gard, welcomed special guest speaker and author Angela Toniolo, along with Wandiligong Primary School students Kai Pywell and Eloise Clyne and their classmates in honour of this year\\'s Book Week celebrations. PHOTO: Harrietville Primary School</p>\\n
<p>PAGE-TURNING PUPILS: Harrietville Primary School students (from left) Thomas Dinnendahl and Rosalee Whittaker-Gard, welcomed special guest speaker and author Angela Toniolo, along with Wandiligong Primary School students Kai Pywell and Eloise Clyne and their classmates in honour of this year\\'s Book Week celebrations. PHOTO: Harrietville Primary School</p>\\n

PAGE-TURNING PUPILS: Harrietville Primary School students (from left) Thomas Dinnendahl and Rosalee Whittaker-Gard, welcomed special guest speaker and author Angela Toniolo, along with Wandiligong Primary School students Kai Pywell and Eloise Clyne and their classmates in honour of this year's Book Week celebrations. PHOTO: Harrietville Primary School

Local pupils gather for page-turning treat.
Phoebe Morgan
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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