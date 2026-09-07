Mount Beauty author shares stories with Harrietville, Wandiligong students

As part of this year's Book Week celebrations, students from Wandiligong Primary School journeyed to Harrietville Primary School campus as they hosted local Mount Beauty author, Angela Toniolo as a special guest speaker last Wednesday 2 September. This local literary opportunity created a wonderful day for the two schools to come together and share their love of reading. The students took part in a number of activities based on the shortlisted and winning books from this year's CBCA Book Awards. Harrietville Primary School acting principal, Anna Reid, said the get-together was a great opportunity for all the students to meet a published author. "We were lucky to have local author Angela Toniolo share with us her picture storybook ‘Mavis: The Little Plane Spotter’," she said. "She also shared the inspiration behind the story and her writing process and we were blown away by her published stories in the school magazine ‘Touchdown’, especially the true story of 'The Uiver'! "Angela kindly gifted us a signed copy of 'Literally Hilarious! Families Gone Wild' for each school, which includes her new story ‘Brother Bear’. "This is a fantastic collection of funny family stories, poems and fun stuff for kids." 'Literally Hilarious! Families Gone Wild' is a junior fiction anthology book released in June this year, of which Ms Toniolo is one of the featured authors. Ms Toniolo's ‘Mavis: The Little Plane Spotter’, was her first narrative non-fiction picture book and was released in March 2025.