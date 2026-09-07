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More townhouses for Bright

<p>TO GO: Motel Sierra Bright in Delany Avenue will be demolished and replaced by 12 townhouses under a proposal approved by council. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n
<p>TO GO: Motel Sierra Bright in Delany Avenue will be demolished and replaced by 12 townhouses under a proposal approved by council. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan</p>\\n

TO GO: Motel Sierra Bright in Delany Avenue will be demolished and replaced by 12 townhouses under a proposal approved by council. PHOTO: Phoebe Morgan

Planning approval for 12 dwellings to replace Motel Sierra Bright.
Jeff Zeuschner
September 7, 2026 • 02:00

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