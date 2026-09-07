More townhouses for Bright

Motel Sierra Bright will be demolished and replaced by a 15 lot subdivision with 12 new dwellings at Delany Avenue in Bright, under plans approved by Alpine Shire Council. Councillors endorsed officer recommendations to grant planning approval for the development, which was deemed to comply with all assessment pathways under recent amendments to all Victorian planning schemes for townhouses, which reduce council discretion and third-party appeal rights for planning applications. Councillors accepted the proposal demonstrated broad compliance with provisions for the subdivision of residential land and achieved an "acceptable and orderly planning outcome" and is supported by the relevant provisions of the Alpine Planning Scheme. The proposal was deemed to meet all required bushfire protection measures and council noted it provides additional housing in a residential zone with convenient access to existing infrastructure and a range of community facilities. Under the proposal, the existing single dwelling at 35 Delany Avenue will remain, while the current motel on the adjoining land at 37-41 Delany Avenue will be demolished and replaced with a 14 lot subdivision, with 12 dwellings to be constructed and two lots to remain vacant for future development. The development will comprise 10 two-storey townhouses and two single-storey townhouses, with a mixture of four-bedroom, three-bedroom and two-bedroom dwellings. All lots will be accessed from Hawthorn Lane to enhance the streetscape of Delany Avenue and minimise traffic flow impacts. Council received and considered nine public objections to the development. Concerns included amenity impacts caused by noise and traffic to existing residents of Hawthorn Lane, incompatibility with council's neighbourhood character strategy, conflicts with the Municipal Planning Strategy, failure to satisfy requirements of the bushfire management overlay, and overdevelopment and a poor planning outcome. Councillor Peter Smith, who seconded the motion from Cr John Andersen to approve the application, said amendments made to the original application for a 16 lot subdivision would deliver extra housing and it was good to see the development proceed. Acting mayor Gareth Graham congratulated the proponent on changing and altering the proposal and "it does appear more appropriate now".