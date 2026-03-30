Bright Art Gallery has its doors open and its 64th Autumn Exhibition on show for all to see this Easter.

The gallery hosted the exhibition's opening night last Friday, and the works can be viewed daily, from 10am to 4pm until 10 May.

The Autumn Exhibition is regarded as the gallery’s flagship show, drawing artists from across Australia, with more than 360 paintings across a variety of styles and subjects vying for the total prizes of $14,800.

“The Autumn Exhibition has a consistently high standard across the years and is well regarded by artists and collectors alike,” BAG president, Stephen McCall said.

The Bright Art Gallery and Cultural Centre is located at 28 Mountbatten Avenue.

For more details visit: www.brightartgallery.org.au.