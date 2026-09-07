More funds for roads, bridges

Alpine Shire Council stands to receive $1.5m annually for local road and bridge works under a commitment from the Victorian Coalition to reintroduce the Country Roads and Bridges program if elected to government at the state election this November. As part of a $288m investment each year, Victoria's 48 rural and regional councils will receive funding each every year for four years to improveg local roads and bridges, putting downward pressure on rates at a time when cost-of-living is biting. The funding is in addition to the Liberals and Nationals’ recent pledge to invest $5 billion to repair and rebuild Victoria’s roads, eliminate one million potholes and re-establish a proper, planned system of preventative road maintenance. Nationals' Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy said the funding would give councils greater certainty to get on with the road and bridge projects that matter most to their communities. “People across the Ovens Valley know all too well what happens when roads are neglected, potholes get bigger, repairs get more expensive and the safety of drivers, families, farmers and businesses is put at risk,” Mr McCurdy said. “Giving councils untied funding means they can make the decisions about which roads and bridges need attention most urgently, based on what their communities are experiencing on the ground. “The Nationals are committed to fixing Victoria’s regional roads and making sure regional communities get their fair share.” Mr McCurdy said the Country Roads and Bridges Program was abolished by Labor in 2015. Last week's Coalition announcement follows a Labor government pledge to invest an extra $352m to double the number of potholes fixed this year, from 250,000 to 500,000. A government spokesperson said the funding will be ready for this 'repair season', when the rain events reduce. "Most of the potholes will be removed over the second half of this year and into January, when it’s driest," the spokesperson said. Premier Ben Carrol said some $112m from the deferment of three level crossings removal projects will help pay for the extra work to fix potholes. Campaign for greater investment in rural communities Rural Councils Victoria (RCV) has launched its statewide 'Invest in Rural Victoria' campaign, calling on all political parties and candidates to commit to greater investment in rural communities ahead of the Victorian election. The campaign was launched at the 2026 Rural Councils Victoria Forum last Friday, which brought together mayors, councillors and community leaders from 35 rural councils across country Victoria, including Alpine Shire. At the centre of RCV’s election platform is a call for the establishment of a $1 billion Rural and Regional Victoria Productivity and Growth Fund to support housing, economic development, community infrastructure and stronger local councils. The campaign is also calling for extra and sustained new funding for country roads, including both state and locally-managed roads. RCV chair Cr Rob Amos said the Coalition's commitment to reinstate the Country Roads and Bridges program was an important step forward, "there is still more work to do to ensure rural communities have the infrastructure they need to thrive". RCV is calling on Premier Ben Carroll and his government to match the commitment and provide bipartisan support for dedicated local roads funding. Alpine Shire chief executive officer Will Jeremy, who attended Friday's forum, said council backed RCV's advocacy for greater investment in country Victoria, which aligns closely with council's own advocacy in the lead up to the state election. "Communities across the Alpine Shire continue to face challenges including pressure on road networks, rising costs for infrastructure, and housing affordability constraints," he said. "Addressing these issues requires a genuine partnership and investment from other levels of government. "Rural communities make a significant contribution to the Victorian economy and deserve funding which reflects both their importance and needs."